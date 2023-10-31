GTA Online will no longer be supported on older Microsoft operating systems. In other words, it will no longer be possible to play on Windows 7 and Windows 8. The “expiration” date is January 30, 2024. The only solution is to upgrade to a newer operating system, such as Windows 10 or Windows 11.
Rockstar Games writeson its support page: “In light of Microsoft’s end of support for the Windows 7 and Windows 8 operating systems, Rockstar Games will no longer officially support these operating systems as of January 30, 2024. To avoid future service disruptions and ensure With continued access to the latest platform features, we recommend that Windows 7 and 8 users upgrade to a supported operating system as soon as possible.”
Update to a new Windows operating system
We remind you that the free upgrade from Windows 7/8 to Windows 11 has been blocked in all its forms, so if you still have to change OS for your computer, you will probably be forced to purchase a license.
The number of Windows 7 users in 2023 is unknown, but a couple of years ago it was still 100 million. The figure has certainly dropped and it is possible that many of these PCs were not used by GTA Online players. Even in a small way, however, some people will be affected by this change.
#GTA #Online #support #Windows #removed #details