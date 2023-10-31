GTA Online will no longer be supported on older Microsoft operating systems. In other words, it will no longer be possible to play on Windows 7 and Windows 8. The “expiration” date is January 30, 2024. The only solution is to upgrade to a newer operating system, such as Windows 10 or Windows 11.

Rockstar Games writeson its support page: “In light of Microsoft’s end of support for the Windows 7 and Windows 8 operating systems, Rockstar Games will no longer officially support these operating systems as of January 30, 2024. To avoid future service disruptions and ensure With continued access to the latest platform features, we recommend that Windows 7 and 8 users upgrade to a supported operating system as soon as possible.”