Rockstar Games has published an official statement to clarify what will be allowed and what will not be allowed to players in the roleplay servers of GTA Online. One of banned activities is the use of NFTscontroversial technology that has failed to catch on.

THE server roleplay of GTA Online are designed to immerse players in the specific role of someone who lives in the game world. Of course, you can play a criminal, but also a normal taxi driver or a police officer.

After stating that the development studio believes in the “reasonable creativity of fans” and wants the creators to show their passion for the game, as well as considering roleplay servers as a part of the game itself, he explained what behaviors will not be tolerated by Take-Two policies.

In the “commercial exploitation” section it is stated that players may not sell GTA real or play money prize boxes, sell other virtual currencies, or integrate cryptocurrencies and crypto assets, such as NFTs. Players also cannot generate revenue from their servers by using in-game integrations or by receiving sponsorships.

Also, misuse of emails will not be tolerated intellectual properties and Rockstar Games trademarks. You may not import or misuse other intellectual property, build new games, stories, quests or maps for GTA Online, or interfere with the developer’s official multiplayer servers and online services, including GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

Take-Two reserves the right to evaluate all third-party content, approving or withdrawing it if it deems it problematic.

Rockstar Games isn’t the first company to rail against the use of NFTs in its games. For example Mojang did the same with Minecraft. In reality, this technology has not found much success among players and currently appears half dead, not only in the videogame field.