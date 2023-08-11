In a move not too surprising, Rockstar Games announced the acquisition of Cfx.re the team behind the FiveM and RedM communities, dedicated to roleplaying and creating content for GTA Online .

Rockstar Games Announcement

GTA Online has survived this long also thanks to roleplaying

“Today, we are proud to officially announce that Cfx.re – the team behind the largest Rockstar roleplaying and creator communities, FiveM and RedM – is now officially part of Rockstar Games,” reads the official announcement, which also reminds us of the efforts made by the company to interface with the community: “Over the past few years, we have watched with enthusiasm as the creative Rockstar community has found new ways to expand the possibilities of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, especially through the creation of dedicated roleplay servers. To further support these efforts, we recently expanded our mod policy to officially include mods created by the roleplaying community.”

It must be said that recently a large part of the success of GTA Online is derived precisely from the community roleplay, which have also grown a lot on video streaming platforms. For this reason, Rockstar’s move is not surprising that much. Indeed, it seems almost natural in anticipation of the arrival of GTA 6, on which all efforts will be concentrated, even the most active communities.

“With this partnership with Cfx.re, we will help the team find new ways to support this incredible community and improve the services they offer to their developers and players,” continues the announcement, which closes with a promise: “We look forward to Looking forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks and months.”