Rockstar has announced the price changes on some vehicles in GTA Online via the most recent post on the official Newswire site: some will cost more, some less. The changes will go into effect on April 27, which means players still have some time to purchase those vehicles that are about to go through a price increase. Let’s see the list of vehicles and the price change:

Brute Armored Boxville: GTA$2,926,000 -> GTA$1,300,000

Buckingham Akula: GTA$3,704,050 -> GTA$4,500,000

Granger 3600LX Downgrade: GTA$1,380,000 -> GTA$2,000,000

Scramjet Downgrade: GTA$3,480,000 -> GTA$4,000,000

Dewbauchee Champion: GTA$2,995,000 -> GTA$3,750,000

HVY Chernobog: GTA$3,311,700 -> GTA$1,500,000

Delux Tower: GTA$4,721,500 -> GTA$5,750,000

Grand Ruiner 2000: GTA$5,745,600 -> GTA$3,750,000

Mammoth Thruster: GTA$3,657,500 -> GTA$2,500,000

Mammoth Tula: GTA$5,173,700 -> GTA$4,100,000

Ocelot Stromberg: GTA$3,185,350 -> GTA$2,500,000

Pegassi Oppressor: GTA$3,524,500 -> GTA$2,750,000

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II: GTA$3,890,250 -> GTA$8,000,000

Pegassi Toreador: GTA$3,660,000 -> GTA$4,250,000

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus: GTA$3,245,000 -> GTA$4,500,000

RM-10 Bombushka: GTA$5,918,500 -> GTA$4,750,000

“Some vehicles will see their cost reduced to make them more affordable, including some with fun and unique features and counter-attack capabilities, such as the Imponte Ruiner 2000 and Ocelot Stromberg,” he said. Rock stars about these upcoming price changes. “Conversely, some vehicles with powerful utility, performance or armament will see their prices increase, such as the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II.”

In other words, it is a attempt to make the game more balanced, although obviously it will not be pleasant for those who were considering buying a vehicle that is about to undergo a price increase. GTA Online will still remain a hit even after these changes.

To be honest, GTA Online has been much more successful than Rockstar expected.