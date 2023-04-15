Rockstar has announced the price changes on some vehicles in GTA Online via the most recent post on the official Newswire site: some will cost more, some less. The changes will go into effect on April 27, which means players still have some time to purchase those vehicles that are about to go through a price increase. Let’s see the list of vehicles and the price change:
- Brute Armored Boxville: GTA$2,926,000 -> GTA$1,300,000
- Buckingham Akula: GTA$3,704,050 -> GTA$4,500,000
- Granger 3600LX Downgrade: GTA$1,380,000 -> GTA$2,000,000
- Scramjet Downgrade: GTA$3,480,000 -> GTA$4,000,000
- Dewbauchee Champion: GTA$2,995,000 -> GTA$3,750,000
- HVY Chernobog: GTA$3,311,700 -> GTA$1,500,000
- Delux Tower: GTA$4,721,500 -> GTA$5,750,000
- Grand Ruiner 2000: GTA$5,745,600 -> GTA$3,750,000
- Mammoth Thruster: GTA$3,657,500 -> GTA$2,500,000
- Mammoth Tula: GTA$5,173,700 -> GTA$4,100,000
- Ocelot Stromberg: GTA$3,185,350 -> GTA$2,500,000
- Pegassi Oppressor: GTA$3,524,500 -> GTA$2,750,000
- Pegassi Oppressor Mk II: GTA$3,890,250 -> GTA$8,000,000
- Pegassi Toreador: GTA$3,660,000 -> GTA$4,250,000
- Pegassi Weaponized Ignus: GTA$3,245,000 -> GTA$4,500,000
- RM-10 Bombushka: GTA$5,918,500 -> GTA$4,750,000
“Some vehicles will see their cost reduced to make them more affordable, including some with fun and unique features and counter-attack capabilities, such as the Imponte Ruiner 2000 and Ocelot Stromberg,” he said. Rock stars about these upcoming price changes. “Conversely, some vehicles with powerful utility, performance or armament will see their prices increase, such as the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II.”
In other words, it is a attempt to make the game more balanced, although obviously it will not be pleasant for those who were considering buying a vehicle that is about to undergo a price increase. GTA Online will still remain a hit even after these changes.
To be honest, GTA Online has been much more successful than Rockstar expected.
