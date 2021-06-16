Bad news coming for users of GTA Online on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, as the servers will officially stop being active, as also officially confirmed by Rockstar.

The news seems to add to the recent announcement of the arrival of GTA 5 is GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, with a rather similar date. In fact, the online service will officially see its end next December 16, 2021.

As we continue to move forward with updates and support for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC versions – along with preparations for the launch this fall of an extended and improved version of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox. Series X / S – The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online, including the site for tracking stats through the Rockstar Games Social Club, will be taken offline on December 16, 2021.

Furthermore, always in the same press release, the company stressed that Shark Cash Cards will no longer be sold on their respective stores starting September 15, 2021. Rockstar, however, stressed that this change will not affect the story mode of the game, not going to change the progress or the saves.

The online site, which took into account the in-game statistics, will also stop the service for other titles in September, such as Max Payne is THERE Noir, again for older generation consoles. The title came out in 2013 and is still one of the best-selling games in the charts.

Despite various rumors and rumors, there is still no official news regarding GTA 6, an announcement that many also awaited during this past E3. With the official shutdown of the servers in December, the online version has officially been played on 3 generations of consoles, a remarkable record for a title released in 2013. Who knows if more surprises await us for the 20th anniversary of the third chapter of the saga.