Despite GTA Online has always been considered the multiplayer portion of Grand Theft Auto 5, Rockstar Games over the years he has changed his approach to developing new content, designing it as if it were primarily intended for asingle player experience. At least this is what design director Scott Butchard said in an interview with GamesRadar + on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the game.

Butchard explains that over time the developers have come to the conclusion that the right direction to take was to transform GTA Online as an individual experience at its core, with all the social and multiplayer elements of “side” to enrich and improve the game as a whole.

“Looking back, we were initially pushing GTA Online primarily as a multiplayer experience – whether it was cooperative or competitive, we felt the need to draw players in and have them enjoy it together in a shared space,” Butchard said.

“As time has gone on, we’ve realized that it works best when you allow the game to be played individually, that the core experience can be changed and enhanced by playing with other people.”

GTA Online has received many full-bodied updates, such as The Contract where Dr. Dre also appears

Butchard, for example, mentioned the robberieswhich are now designed in such a way that they can also be played by one or two people.

“We really started to mesh when we started designing Heists to be playable with only one or two players, then building on the original experience by adding social spaces like Nightclubs or the Casino, which can act as a texture connective for our players to move from one experience to another, with a crew or solo”.

In the same interview Butchard revealed that Rockstar Games would never have expected the success of GTA Online over the years.