The snow is back in GTA Online and players from all over the world can enjoy throwing snowballs. Not everyone, however, knows how to harvest snowballs on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Here’s a quick guide on how to kickstart your winter battles.

To be able to collect snowballs in GTA Online, you must first have your hands free from any weapon. At that point, that’s enough press the key associated with each platform:

PC: Press G

PlayStation: Press the left arrow on the analog D-pad

Xbox: Press the right arrow on the analog D-pad

Once you have the snowball in your hand, you can throw it aiming with the classic controls.

We remind you that you can collect snowballs Only in GTA Online: This is not possible in offline single player mode. Also, don’t forget that snow will only be available for seven days, which is until the end of the year. This is a short-lived change to the setting, so if you want to immerse yourself in the winter atmosphere you need to do it before 2022.

Finally, we remind you that the novelties of this period do not stop with snowballs; GTA Online The Contract is available as a free DLC and has introduced many new features, such as new music: here is the list of songs.