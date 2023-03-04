GTA Online it’s not only one of Rockstar’s biggest hits, but it’s one of the biggest hits in video game history. Both GTA V and its online component have broken i sales records and it is a unexpected result for the teamas revealed by the director of design of GTA Online.

“When we started out, I don’t think we ever could have imagined we’d go on for 10 years,” Rockstar design director North told GamesRadar. Scott Butchard. “We never expected the success of GTA Online.”

GTA Online was an experiment for Rockstar Games, which until then had been dedicated to single player games. Butchard says that when the team started working on the online game, which was originally sold alongside GTA V, the developers were still “getting the hang of it” with that type of product.

Butchard says Rockstar’s goal is keep posting free updates for gamers, making GTA Online accessible to everyone, whether playing solo or with a group of players. “It’s very important to us that players find new ways to connect with each other, both through the events we create and by giving them the tools to have fun in their own way,” she added.

Recall that GTA 5 and GTA Online have exceeded 170 million copies sold.