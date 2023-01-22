According to reports in recent days, the servers of GTA Online on PC they were invaded by a wave of hackers which, thanks to a new exploit, perhaps made thanks to the source code of the game stolen last year, are ruining the lives of players, among account with zeroed stats and others banned.

As Insider Gaming reports, the most affected players are those who connect to GTA Online servers without firewalls, who could end up with stats such as altered rank and money, corrupted data and, in the worst cases, with the banned account.

With the arrival of this new exploit, players have taken cover by spreading the word and warning other PC users to avoid connecting to GTA Online in order not to risk losing or compromising their account. Among these also the well-known insider Tez2, who, based on his sources, says that Rockstar Games is already working on the problem.

Tez2 also suggests a “do-it-yourself” fixes to be used in the meantime in case you find yourself with a corrupted account on PC: delete the “Rockstar Games” folder from the Documents and then restart the game to update the profile data.