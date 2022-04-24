L’subscription to GTA Online recently launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S by Rockstar Games, GTA +may be coming up soon too PCconsidering what emerges from some job announcements recently published by the development team.

Specifically, it is a ad for a Product Managerwhich seems to refer precisely to the management of the GTA + subscription service and in particular the fact is mentioned that the role “will help guide the program and the strategy of the product through the implementation of features with the web stores, the PC application and the in-game stores “.

It is therefore possible that Rockstar Games is thinking about applying the GTA + subscription on PC as well, which would seem quite natural considering the large base of users who access the multiplayer platform of Grand Theft Auto V on the Windows platform.

Considering how the subscription has not received exactly a warm welcome, being harshly criticized already shortly before the launch, it is possible that this is not exactly good news for PC users, however waiting to see the developments of the issue and also the evolution of the service itself.