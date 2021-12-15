GTA V has been around for quite some time now. Eight years in fact, and thanks to the colossus it is GTA Online, it will not be replaced soon. Not until 2025, if rumors are to be believed. Instead, the next generation consoles will receive an improved version of the game. Despite the loud complaints that have been made following that announcement, the launch is sure to boost GTA V sales that have already surpassed 150 million worldwide.

The game has been around for so long that it originally launched on PS3 and Xbox 360. If you’re one of those still happily wandering around Los Santos via one of those consoles, time is almost up. Rockstar revealed earlier this year that it would permanently shut down the GTA Online servers for PS3 and Xbox 360 on December 16, 2021.

This is not to say that the copy of GTA V will be obsolete from tomorrow. The offline story of the game will remain playable. The shutdown of the original GTA Online servers began earlier this year when the Rockstar Social Club leaderboards closed in September. Max Payne 3 and LA Noire suffered the same fate.

The problem is that the eight years of progress you have made in online gaming cannot be carried over. All vehicles and buildings you own will disappear forever. In short, we’ll have to do it all over again.

Source: Gameranx