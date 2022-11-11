Even though the sixth main installment is already on the way, GTA Online continues to give of itself to offer the best online experience in the game, so as with last month, updates are coming constantly. This time there are more rewards for raiding The Diamond Casino & Resort, something fans will enjoy.

Here are the most important elements of the official statement distributed by RockstarGames:

The first objective is to successfully complete The Diamond Casino Heist Final this week to receive 50% more GTA$ & RP. Preparatory mission costs are halved. Also, some disgruntled employees have been complaining about receiving high-value gem deliveries, so finding them may be possible.

Double Rewards will continue on all missions for Classic Heists and there’s still 50% more GTA$ & RP on all Pre-Missions for The Doomsday Heist. Objectives will be available before November 24th and will see their efforts rewarded with a bonus of GTA$2,000,000, available 72 hours later.

Double GTA$ & RP on Open Wheel Races

The racing circuit is the ideal place to relieve stress and satisfy the desire to compete. It’s not recklessness behind the wheel if you have sponsors. Taking part in open-wheel races at speeds well above the legal limit offers double rewards throughout the week, so you have the perfect excuse to humiliate your rivals.

Premium test car: Grotti Brioso R/A

Pull up to the LS Car Club and visit Hao’s Special Works to discover their newest experiment: a completely gutted little Grotti Brioso brought back to life thanks to a host of upgrades and modifications. Take a quick tour of the area or buy it from Hao himself, without the need for intermediaries.

PREMIUM LUXURY CAR DEALERSHIP

Premium Luxury Car DealerAnyone who knows him knows that Simeon Yetarian loves doing business the old-fashioned way: exchanging money for cars of questionable origin in a well-lit, air-conditioned dealership that he personally controls and supervises. Drop by this week to get an up-close look at the following vehicles, take a test ride, compare their performance, and shop right there:

– A classic yellow Dinka Kanjo SJ

– The dark green Pfister Comet Safari with the Arid Theater livery

– An ice white Blista Kanjo Dinka wrapped in the Highway Hunter paint job

– A classic lime green Pegassi Ignus with black stripes

– The bright purple metallic Komoda Lampadati

In addition to all of the above (and much more), there will be many offers in the coming days where the following sales stand out:

– Progen PR4: 25% discount

– Ocelot R88: 25% discount

– Lampadati Komoda : 30% discount

– Dinka Blista Kanjo: 30% discount

– Grotti Furia: 30% discount

– Dewbauchee JB 700W: 30% discount

– Vapid Retinue Mk II: 30% discount

– Albany V-STR: 30% discount

– Rune Zhaba: 35% discount

– Declasse Drift Yosemite: 35% discount

– Invade and Persuade Tank: 40% off

– Dinka Sugoi: 40% discount

Publisher’s note: It seems that GTA Online is never going to end, unless Rockstar Games releases some new edition. Surely that will happen when the sixth chapter of the franchise goes on sale.