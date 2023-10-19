













As for GTA Online costumes, players who play this week will receive the Blue Vintage Werewolf Mask. Those who also deliver merchandise from a trade war event before October 25 will have access to the turquoise vintage zombie mask.

Hellhounds, evil cars, ghosts and UFOs are still roaming around in free roam. If you capture evidence of their existence with your iFruit, you can send it to the ‘Ghosts Uncovered’ team to receive different rewards.

If you want to continue taking advantage of the Halloween event in GTA Online Don’t forget to enjoy its new modes. Contagion, Damned and Forgotten, and Leech are still active and giving additional rewards to players who delve into them.

What other additions does GTA Online have?

This week GTA Online puts seven experiences created by users in the spotlight. Enjoying them will give players triple the money and RP. All you have to do is play them between now and until next October 25.

Source: Rockstar Games.

You can also earn double money by completing missions for the acid lab. The same that they can use to buy the new luxury vehicles that will arrive at Simeon’s emporium. So you have plenty of excuses to return to Los Santos this week.

