













GTA Online celebrates 4/20 with a couple of new game modes | EarthGamer

The first new mode of gta online It is known as Shake Up. It is a free for all deathmatch where players receive a new random weapon by killing someone or by resurrecting. Melee weapons can take out an opponent in one hit.

The second mode is Top Marks and it is also a deathmatch, but this time by teams. Here the equipment of the players will change according to how they are doing. If they are winning, then they will have different weapons than they would if they were losing.

It should be noted that this pair of new modes of gta online They will be available throughout this week. In addition, those who participate in them will be able to receive triple the money and experience after each game. Will they take advantage of this party?

What else is coming to GTA Online on 4/20?

Players who log in during this week will receive a parachute with marijuana images, as well as a jacket. Completing any biker sells mission will also give you a jacket. Finally, becoming a partner or bodyguard will grant you a cap.

Source: Rockstar Games

Franklin and Lamar’s missions known as Short Trips will now give double money and experience. While those who have weed farms will be able to take advantage of the fact that this week the production speed will increase. As if that were not enough, the tools and improvements for these farms will have discounts of 30%. Will we see them in GTA Online this week?

