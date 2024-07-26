The new business “Pizza This…” of GTA Online will be available at the three branches of this pizzeria, located in Del Perro, Downtown Vinewood and Mission Row. What you will have to do is get on the scooter Pegassi Pizza Boy and make five deliveries within the time limit. The sooner you complete the goal, the hotter the pizza, the bigger the tips.

GTA Online has started a new limited time event with players being able to earn generous rewards by becoming… pizza delivery boys It is true that crime does not pay.

Rewards, Bonuses and Discounts

As if that wasn’t enough, completing at least three Pizza This… tasks by July 31 will reward players with a whopping 100.00 GTA$ for completing the weekly challenge. Complete 50 of them and you’ll also unlock the flashy Pizza Delivery Man Uniform This…. Additionally, if the GTA Online community manages to deliver 10 million pizzas in total, all players will also receive the Pizza This… designer t-shirt.

If you also fall in love with the restaurant chain’s scooter, you can purchase the Pegassi Pizza Boy at Southern San Andreas Super Autos, with the possibility of also unlocking a special part by delivering 5 pizzas while they are still hot.

The latest GTA Online update also includes the Muscle Car Vapid Dominator FX hey LS Posters Daily Collectibleswhich you can spray paint for GTA$ and RP. Destroy 5 billboards in a day and you’ll unlock the Street Artist outfit.

It doesn’t end here. They are up for grabs Double GTA$ & RP with Stockpile, Double GTA$ and Quadruple RP in Transform Races. The following cars are up for sale in the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Truffade Z-Type (classic sport, 30% off)

Vapid Retinue (classic sport)

RUNE Cheburek (classic sports)

Canis Kalahari (off-road)

While at Warstock Cache & Carry you can find the following cars on promotion: