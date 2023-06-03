Rockstar Games has announced the arrival of San Andreas Mercenariesa massive free update of GTA Online for all owners of the game, coming soon June 13, 2023which will see players “take flight alongside a team of elite pilots and ex-military operators to battle against the largest private army in San Andreas.”

In this new criminal adventure, players will join forces with expert mechanic and ace in the sky Charlie Reed to form the Los Santos Angeles, a group of airmen and mercenaries specializing in private jobs that are anything but legal, such as stealing data from servers farm, assaults and dropping explosives on relevant targets.

Players will be able to manage airline operations from the Mammoth Avenger and start new smuggling businesses and other opportunities to grow their bank account. The San Andreas Mercenaries update will also include new ones random eventsa new tactical machine gun ideal for shooting driving, daily time trials and many other criminal and non-criminal activities with which to have fun in the company of other GTA Online players.

The update will also make a number of changesHere are some of the most important: