GTA Online could expand with a new map, or maybe a new one explorable area, based on what was reported by a rather well-known insider in the GTA for some datamining operations that led to the discovery of some information in the past.

The character in question is known by the name “Matheusvictorbr”, but in this case he would not have relied on datamining but on information received, it is not clear how.

Among these is the fact that the next gen version of GTA 5, or Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded And Enhanced, could arrive late, but also possible interesting news regarding GTA Online, the multiplayer platform linked to the Rockstar Games game. .

In addition to talking about the alleged delay of the re-release for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S of GTA 5, therefore, also reported that “Rockstar Games is preparing three great things for GTA Online”, adding “I can’t say much yet, but pack your bags”. This last sentence is the one that triggered various interpretations in the community, causing many to think of a new map on the way.

To tell the truth, the question is very vague and could be misleading, also because the preparation of the “bags” could have to do with preparing for new robberies, although this form (“pack your bags”) is actually used usually to indicate the prepare the luggages to prepare for a departure. The most interesting idea, therefore, is that with the GTA Online update a new map arrives, or in any case a new explorable environment, we’ll see.

Meanwhile, in our recent special, we saw how GTA Online has grown into an incredible game over time.