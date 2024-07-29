The hype surrounding the release of GTA 6, not exactly around the corner in truth, is palpable: fans of the crime series by Rockstar Games are in raptures and, precisely because of this major spike in popularityolder chapters of the series could also benefit.

As reported a well-known insider in the world of Rockstar Games via his Twitter account (X), an old but particularly appreciated chapter of the series should arrive “very soon” on Xbox Game PassMicrosoft’s subscription service that recently saw an unpopular price increase.

The addition of GTA 5the last chapter of the series released to date, could revive the fortunes of Xbox Game Passcurrently at the centre of a cloud of controversy due to yet another change in the season ticket price list?

GTA 5 was released in the now “distant” 2013 and, having landed on a practically infinite number of platforms, it is today one of the best-selling video games everwith over 200 million copies sold.

The title continues, despite its age, to enjoy a large catchment area thanks to continuous updates brought to you by Rockstar Games, who introduce new content and in-game events every month that enrich what is still one of the richest experiences in the AAA gaming landscape.

For this reason, its arrival on Xbox Game Pass, which has approximately 25 million active userscould give Microsoft’s service a major boost.