GTA 6 is certainly one of the most anticipated games of recent years and, in the meantime, the series could arrive on platforms other than the usual ones in the form of a spin-off.

As reported by Wall Street JournalNetflix is ​​thinking of launching a title from the GTA series on its platform. Netflix Games it is a platform that contains numerous games available, for the moment, on mobile devices (smartphones).

May a chapter be on the way GTA spin-off on mobile? The Wall Street Journal investigation finds that this possibility is much more than a simple assumption.

Taking a name of this magnitude into its ranks could be the right move relaunch Netflix’s video game service which, despite being managed by the number 1 streaming company in the world, has not yet made its way into the hearts of users.

Despite the importance of the source, what we report to you continues to not be official information: as there is still no type of statement from Rockstar and Netflix, it seems almost superfluous to remind us that the information reported is to be take with tongs.

Given that the announcement of GTA 6 It doesn’t seem to be coming very soon (although some leaks suggest otherwise) could it be a winning move to release a spin-off?