It’s frustrating that it’s taking so long GTA 6 is finally revealed, but to bring the violent game to the real world is going too far. A man rams into 25 cars in his RV. The damage he does on the California highway is gigantic. We see that the tailgate of a Nissan Murano is completely dented and that a Tesla Model S has significant scratches on the side.

Traffic moved slowly on the highway. Apparently the man in the camper couldn’t handle that well. “He just plowed through everyone and just kept going, crashing into the cars,” a witness says in the video below. A sturdy camper. The police are in the area and have now started the chase.

The camper scrapes against a guardrail at a speed of 55 km/h, after which the man decides to take an exit. The camper is so damaged that the chase quickly comes to an end, after which the man is arrested. The man was not under the influence but would have a ‘medical condition’.