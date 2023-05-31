Either this driver was not paying attention, or he let his intrusive thoughts win. In any case, it is impossible for us not to compare this spectacular video with GTA to make. Or with The Dukes of Hazzard. Below you can see how a Nissan at full speed uses a ramp as a ramp for a jump of 36 meters.

An officer’s bodycam captured the video below last week in the US state of Georgia. The police were present at an earlier accident and the trailer was ready to take a car. According to TheDrive The 21-year-old driver was taken to hospital. It could have ended a lot worse, since the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. She will be fined for that.