This March, the gaming world has been enriched with a new subscription, all focused on GTA Online. GTA + it is therefore an alternative way to access the service and apparently, it seems to work quite well given the numbers. Take-Two it is in fact “thrilled” and the first data seem more than promising.

“We are thrilled with how it has been launched so far. We are thrilled with the conversion rate“said CEO Strauss Zelnick.”And it’s clear that consumers really appreciate the opportunity to interact with GTA Online and appreciate … what we offer through a subscription“.

Priced at € 5.99 per month, the subscription offers various benefits such as in-game currency and interesting extras such as discounts or free cosmetic kits. The service is only available on new generation consoles. However this can be seen as a good introduction to GTA Online and probably not a service that fits the needs of veterans. The results, however, seem to satisfy Take-Two and who knows if the subscription does not also arrive on Xbox One and PS4.

Source: GameSpot