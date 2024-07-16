A recent update to Rockstar’s website has hinted that the GTA+ subscription service could be coming to Nintendo Switch, despite the fact that Grand Theft Auto Online is not available on the platform. For a short time, Switch was listed as a supported platform for GTA+ on Rockstar’s website, though that has since been removed. The service is currently only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If GTA+ were to make its way to Switch, it would be a surprise, as one of the main benefits of the subscription is access to extra content for GTA Online, which is part of GTA V, a game not available on Nintendo’s system.

GTA+ is a subscription service that provides players with a variety of benefits, including exclusive content, bonus in-game money, special discounts, and access to unique events and exclusive items. GTA+ costs €5.99 per month in Europe. If GTA+ were to launch on Switch, it could offer support for Rockstar titles such as LA Noire, Red Dead Redemption, and GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, all of which are already available on the console. The GTA+ subscription costs $8 per month, with no annual option.