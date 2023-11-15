GTA continues to be a success and now comes something new. It’s not for games, but related to games: one playlist consisting of 100 songs dedicated to Grand Theft Auto on Spotify. You can see the announcement below via the post on X of the music streaming company’s official profile, with the link to reach the playlist.

According to Spotify, it’s a “perfect soundtrack to shoot at Vice City, Los Santos, San Fierro and beyond. 25 years of music from Grand Theft Auto’s most iconic stations, curated just for you, on Spotify now.”

Of course, this Spotify playlist is customized to the individual listener’s tastes, so while it includes a notable amount of GTA-related songs, the specific order will vary from person to person. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a way to add i famous radio ads that players have heard in the Grand Theft Auto saga, nor does there appear to be an option to add talk show segments. That said, the series has always included great music from a variety of genres, so this should be a great playlist for everyone, not just GTA fans.