Fans of Grand Theft Auto they criticized Rockstar Games for not posting much in the way of single player add-on content for GTA Vfocusing instead on the growth of GTA Online.

While it may be true that Rockstar has focused more on GTA Online, which has received more than 40 updates since launch, the studio remains committed to single-player experiences. He confirms it Strauss Zelnickthe boss of Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two.

During Take-Two’s latest earnings briefing, Zelnick said his company never believed in the end of single player games / experiences. From Zelnick’s point of view, the CEO sees enough room for both Rockstar’s single-player and multiplayer experiences in the future.

“There was a time when a couple of our competitors were taking the position that single player was dead. We have never taken this position. We know there is a role for the single player. I believe there will be a role in the future as well“Zelnick said.

“Then there are some games that are supposed to be multiplayer experiences only. Rockstar is known for storytelling and yes, Rockstar is known for these great experiences as well [multigiocatore] open world“, he added. “They clearly do both very well. “

Zelnick pointed to GTA Online’s new expansion, The Contract, as proof of this. “Consumers are really excited about Rockstar’s storytelling prowess, and at the same time, we’ve had a great quarter with Grand Theft Auto Online.“.

GTA Online’s The Contract expansion added new story content, with players taking on the role of Franklin coming from the main campaign. Some are wondering if similar character-centric expansions might be on the way for the other GTA V protagonists, Trevor and Michael, but no announcements have been made so far.

GTA V has sold 160 million copies and the game is set to grow even more when it launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S in March. Looking further, Rockstar recently confirmed that development of the next GTA game is now well underway.

Source: Gamespot.