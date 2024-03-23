GTA 6's development has reportedly failed so far behind, the eagerly-anticipated game may miss its 2025 release window.

Anonymous sources have told Kotaku that development on GTA 6 has “fallen behind”, which is allegedly why management has asked developers to return to the office full-time as leadership is worried the game may slip to 2026.



Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1





Right now, Rockstar is apparently still “aiming” for a spring (Q2) 2025 release, although the same sources suggest that an autumn (Q3) release seems more realistic.

Delaying the game until 2026 is also a “fallback plan” or “emergency” option.

Rockstar has yet to respond to Kotaku's request for comment.

At the beginning of this month, Rockstar Games developers criticized the company for telling employees they must return to the office full-time next month, calling leadership's decision “reckless.”

Employees at Rockstar were told to return to the office five days a week. Studio management cited security and productivity as reasons for this upcoming change, which will come into effect in April.

Since this announcement, the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB) has blasted Rockstar for its plans to withdraw remote working provisions for the “majority” of its staff, noting the studio said any exceptions to the new rules will be “rare.”