Lawrence Sullivan, dubbed by the media the “ Florida Joker “, sent a “last warning reminder” to Rockstar Games. Now He wants $10 million in compensation for the alleged use of his likeness for an NPC who appeared in the first trailer of GTA 6 , by January 14th. Otherwise he has promised, we suppose jokingly, that he will help the hacker responsible for the gigantic GTA 6 leak escape and “together we will hack you again”.

Sullivan's new demands and threats

As we can see, the film opens with a funny entrance by Sullivan from behind the branch of a tree, followed by the motto “GTA we need to talk”which apparently the man is trying to make into a sort of trademark with which to promote himself, perhaps putting into practice the suggestions of the Arthur Morgan actor from Red Dead Redemption 2.

The usual requests for compensation follow, now up to 10 million dollars, adding that he can't even go to eat a pizza without being bothered by someone who recognizes him as the character from the GTA 6 trailer and that without him “GTA wouldn't It would be news.” The message ends with the aforementioned promise of Arion Kurtaj escapeone of the young hackers responsible for the GTA 6 data theft last year, who has been committed to a psychiatric hospital.

“GTA, GTA we need to talk. This is a reminder for the last warning, I keep getting harassed everywhere I go, I can't even eat a damn pizza someone asks me “can I take pictures?”, “this is the Joker from GTA “. No, you can't take a photo, I'm eating.”

“Anyway, for a whole month I gave you free advertising. I want my money. My birthday is January 11th, if you don't contact me three days after my birthday… I want 10 million dollars. 10 million dollars for my suffering and pain, for the defamation of a character. Stop playing with me. When has GTA ever made the news? Never, and you won't lock me up GTA, you won't put me in a psychiatric ward. Keep playing with me, I'm going to get that kid out of the psych ward and let's hack your system again.”