Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated games of this generation, and everything seems to indicate that Rockstar is creating a first-class experience. However, the visual quality and graphical aspects that the developers want to achieve also bring with them a series of problems. In this way, It is speculated that the title would have a 720p resolution on Xbox Series S.

Although there is still no official information from the developers, Digital Foundry, experts in technical analysis, have pointed out that GTA 6 would run at 1140p and 30fps on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. This leaves many wondering how the Series S will fare, and the answer, according to this group, it would be a resolution of 720p at 30fps. This is what Obbe Vermeij had to say about it:

“It feels like they’ve just taken GTA V and pushed it a bit further, right? The scene in the trailer that surprised me the most is the one on the beach where you see everyone doing something, with each character having their own animations. I think it looks really amazing. But I don’t think it’s going to be that different from GTA V. I think it’s possible that people will be a bit disappointed on day one. But it’s still going to be the best game that’s ever come out.”

At the moment there is no official information from the developers that confirms or denies this statement. However, considering that throughout this generation we have seen how multiple teams have found it necessary to offer 30fps to maintain a top-notch resolution and visuals, It seems that Rockstar will not be the exception in this case..

As always, we can only wait for the developers to share official information, something that will probably happen until next year. We remind you that Grand Theft Auto 6 Coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Fall 2025. In related topics, the Assault on ATT-16 comes to GTA Online. Likewise, GTA+ users can now download Bully.

Author’s Note:

I don’t think so GTA 6 run at 720p on Xbox Series S. At the very least, it has to be upscaled to 1080p. In recent years, we’ve seen cases where developers are now faced with the problem of delivering visually stunning games with great performance, something that can’t always be achieved.

Via: Digital Foundry