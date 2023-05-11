According to an indiscretion launched by the Dexerto portal and subsequently also appeared on the pages of Insider Gaming, GTA 6 could win the record as most expensive game ever. In fact, we are talking about a budget between 1 and 2 billion dollars overall.

A figure to be taken absolutely with a grain of salt, but if confirmed we are talking about truly mind-boggling numbers, far higher than those estimated for some heavyweights such as Destiny 2 (500 million dollars), Star Citizen (over 550 million dollars in crowdfunding ), Cyberpunk 2077 ($330 million) and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ($310 million).

Even GTA 5 required significantly lower investments (250 million dollars). Indeed, according to the estimates of Insider Gaming, GTA 6 could cost more than all the main chapters of the series put together:

Grand Theft Auto (1997): $1 – $2 million (estimated)

Grand Theft Auto 2 (1999): $3 – $4 million (estimated)

Grand Theft Auto 3 (2001): $5 million

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002): $5 million

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004): $10 million

Grand Theft Auto IV (2008) – $100 million

Grand Theft Auto V (2013) – $250 million

Grand Theft Auto 6 (2024?) – $1 – $2 billion (rumor)

As mentioned at the beginning, we are talking about such high figures that it is easy and understandable doubt the veracity of this tip, also because the range indicated is very wide.

That said, it’s also true that GTA 6 has now been in development for almost ten years and it would seem like a project of titanic dimensions from the numerous leaks that appeared on the net months ago. If we also consider that the development and marketing costs that get bigger and bigger from generation to generation, as well as Rockstar’s ambitions, this estimate may not be so absurd.