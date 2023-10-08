













There you can see two characters wearing a pair of t-shirts, which are Red Happy Moon Tee, and which is related to the Moon Festival. At first glance there is nothing about the new installment of the series.

But if we look closely we will notice something peculiar about the Vinewood sign, which is a parody of the classic Hollywood that comes in Grand Theft Auto V.

We recommend: Rockstar Games loses its vice president of editorial after 16 years.

The fact is that there seems to be an allusion to ‘VI’ on one side of the image, which could be a clue about an advertisement about GTA 6.

There are those who say that it is something that can be open to free interpretation. But the second clue is much clearer about this sequel.

Fountain: Twitter.

What happens is that it is a leaked audio where the voice of Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, can be heard. There he mentions when the first trailer for the game will be released and even its release date.

In the first case it is October 23 of this year, and in the second case it is October 24, 2024. So when the first preview comes out you only have to wait 366 days to enjoy this adventure.

GTA 6 release date LEAKED in an audio recording of Take-Two CEO. 🔸 Announced on Oct. 23, 2023

🔸Released on Oct. 24, 2024 After being copyright struck, many believe this to be confirmed. pic.twitter.com/LYNEUaU1Ar — Gaming Hub 🕹️ (@QndzyNews) September 3, 2023

It’s sooner than expected. At least for many players who, due to the lack of news, thought that GTA 6 It would take much longer to become a reality.

The point is that Grand Theft Auto VI It’s a big step for Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive as companies.

Fountain: Rockstar Games.

Especially since its predecessor continues to sell very well, and is the reason that there was no rush around the launch of its successor. It is necessary to point out that the original recording ended up being removed, which adds plausibility to the matter.

