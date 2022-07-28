Bloomberg has released a new report on the development of Grand Theft Auto 6based on sources close to or inside a Rockstar Games. The details speak to how a renewed and improved studio culture influenced the game’s design, including playable protagonists, writing and tone.

According to what emerged, GTA 6, which Rockstar confirmed to be in development in February, will feature two playable robbers in a story inspired by Bonnie and Clyde and the female protagonist, a first for the series, will be Latin. The game is set in modern, fictional Miami and surrounding areas, which marks a return to Vice City. Despite being set in a single city, the game is said to already have more interior environments than any other GTA game. However, the studio plans to regularly update GTA 6 over time to add more missions and even cities. Bloomberg reports that GTA 6 could be coming before March 2024. However, according to some sources, some Rockstar developers are skeptical that the game could arrive by that date.

The report also claims that GTA 6 was initially called Project Americas and has been in development in some form since 2014. However, development has progressed more slowly than usual, partly due to Rockstar’s desire for healthier working hours. to avoid crunches, especially in the wake of complaints of workplace abuse that emerged during the development of Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar has adopted policies such as converting contractors into full-time employees, hiring more producers to reduce workloads, improve mental health benefits, and eliminate problem staff members. The studio’s morale was reportedly very high thanks to these changes.

This move is part of a larger and more progressive restructuring of the studio to eliminate what a source described to Bloomberg as a “boy’s club” culture. This restructuring has reportedly affected the content of its games, especially in the wake of American culture in recent years. The co-founder of Rockstar, Dan Houser, spoke in 2018 about the challenge of staging the distressing absurdity of modern America. Bloomberg reports that Rockstar has re-examined the type of writing and humor it has been criticized for in the past for being more culturally sensitive. This includes avoiding misogynistic portrayals of women and jokes that ridicule marginalized communities.

Bloomberg’s story reveals an example of this new mindset. Rockstar had developed a Cops and Robbers-inspired mode for GTA Online called Cops ‘n’ Crooks. However, the studio decided to shelve this mode in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by a police officer in 2020 and hasn’t planned to launch it since.

If this news is correct, Grand Theft Auto 6 could be a very different game in terms of tone than its predecessors. The departure of writer Dan Houser in 2020 has undoubtedly made an impact, and it will be curious to see a GTA game without its narrative touch. The fact that Rockstar values ​​a healthier work-life balance is undoubtedly a good thing. Time will tell how these new changes affect the highly anticipated game and the studio’s future.

Source: Bloomberg – Game Informer.