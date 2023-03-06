GTA 6, the new title of the famous saga of Rockstar Games, has high expectations. We cannot forget all the legal troubles about his leaks that generate more propaganda for him that the fans absorb in the midst of the desperate wait. However, a leak revealed that we could expect a release window and new trailer for 2023, while a release window would be announced for 2024.

@Tez2 is a Twitter user who has justified the reliability of his information on several occasions. And, at this time, he revealed that the next installment of Rockstar Games, the long-awaited GTA 6 will have a formal announcement, probably in the summer of 2023.

And there are high chances that GTA 6 arrive in the holidays of 2024. Delivery has had quite a few delays by now so we might expect one more, however, could not be postponed beyond 2025. Patience will still have to be harvested.

However, one of the nice problems that could result from this is that, Rockstar Games is delayed due to the content of GTA 6 it expanded so much that, at this time, the company is working on shortening and packaging the content as DLC. Besides, this would be expected as future and free delivery for the players. So this wait could have many benefits.

Although it does not seem that Rockstar Games is concerned about formalizing a specific day, at least we will have a launch window for GTA 6.

What will be the story of GTA 6?

It seems that it will continue the story of a pair of twin brothers —a boy and a girl— who, after the murder of their parents, are separated. After several years of growing up away from each other, both young people will reap different personalities and visions of life.

When they meet again as adults, they’ll be on sides that might be against each other in iconic Vice City.

