At the moment Rockstar Games is not in its best period, since they have released some games that have not convinced the public at all, especially their infamous trilogy of GTA classics that came with all kinds of errors. Added to this are the complaints about the newly announced ports of Red Dead Redemption. And despite all this, it seems that they remain firm with their decisions. As commented by the parent company, Take Two, a large amount of income for the company is expected from Rockstar in the coming years, specifically during the so-called fiscal year of 2024, which runs until March 2025. That means, that the launch that provides them with all that money would be neither more nor less than GTA 6. A little over a year ago, the first images of the game were leaked, which turned out to be real after they launched copyright lawsuits against those who spread the information through the pages. So by now there’s probably already a significant trailer that can already be unveiled in trailer form. Although if they want the game to be released within said fiscal year, we may see their first preview until mid-2024, all to prepare the pitch for its launch that would be at the end of the same year. Or possibly, they want to wait until the last fiscal month to see their market grow out of control for what the next generation of GTA entails. Via: PushSquare



