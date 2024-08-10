Take-Two Interactive boss Strauss Zelnick said the company is not tempted to put its game on subscription services like Xbox Game Pass on day one because “our decisions are rational.”

Talking to our sister site GamesIndustry.bizZelnick said that while he accepted “offering a frontline title with a premium price in a subscription service, day and date, will push consumers to that subscription service for at least a period of time”, “it won’t affect [Take-Two’s] decisions [not to offer AAA games on subscription services on day one]”.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1Watch on YouTube

With “15 immersive core” games on Take-Two’s books for 2026 and 2027 – one of which is GTA 6, of course – as well as one indie, five mobile games, and three remasters, Zelnick says it’s his company’s “job to outperform the industry, and the one way to do that is to generate big hits, and I think we have all the necessary elements to deliver that.”

Yesterday, we reported that Zelnick asked if fans could please give the new Borderlands movie “a chance” because “a lot of people worked really hard on it.”

Zelnick was asked about the film’s less-than-stellar early reviews during its Q1 earnings call, and while he called the “look and the feel” of the movie “terrific”, Zelnick told investors that its performance “wouldn’t have a financial impact” on Take-Two or, indeed, the Borderlands franchise itself.