Even Insider-Gaming, the site of Tom Hendersonreports some of the rumors that have recently surfaced on GTA 6also reporting that the game is only intended for current generation consoles, that is PS5 and Xbox Series X|Sthus excluding PS4 and Xbox One.

Referring to the rumors spread by the leaker Tez2 about a possible release period for GTA 6, Tom Henderson seems to confirm what was reported, with the game that could be scheduled for the 2024. However, this will hardly be announced during E3 2023 or similar events, but rather a specific presentation set perhaps for the fourth quarter of 2023.

“According to my sources,” Henderson reported, “one of the biggest reasons behind this long game delay is that GTA 6 is only slated for release on current-generation platforms. Moving the release date to 2024 instead of keeping it for 2023 mainly serves to make sure that there is a good base of distributed consoles to sell the game to,” the reporter said.

According to reports from Tez2, Rockstar Games would also be willing to cut some content planned for the game in order not to release it later than 2024, perhaps distributing them later as DLC.

In recent days it was the rapper 50 Cent, in a somewhat unexpected way, who seemed to suggest the arrival of information regarding GTA 6, even if there is no official news in this regard.