While the entire gaming community is anxiously awaiting the official release of GTA 6the insiders of Rockstar Games have uncovered some disappointing news for console gamers, especially those still using old-gen devices.

The current title, Grand Theft Auto 5was released on three generations of consoles, including Playstation 3/Xbox 360, Playstation 4/Xbox One and playstation 5/Xbox Series X|S. According to recent leaks, the upcoming title is expected to be officially unveiled sometime in 2024.

Unfortunately, according to reliable reports, it will not be released on the old consoles. ps4 and Xbox One. Although the game studio has yet to officially confirm this news, it comes from a reliable source, forcing the community to accept the truth.

On March 7, 2023, Tom Henderson, author of Insider Gaming, published a report titled “Will GTA 6 in 2024? An Insider Suggests It’s Likely,” where he addressed the upcoming game’s release and the platforms it would be available on. According to the author, Rockstar Games will only launch the game in playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, since they have chosen to abandon the consoles of the old generation. Furthermore, they claimed that the game studio had been planning a 2024 release date for a long time, citing a source who mentioned that this was decided in 2021.

According to rock star, the decision was made to ensure that next-gen consoles have enough players to enjoy the game when it launches. In reference to the infamous leaks of GTA 6 September 2022, Tom quoted the following statement from the video game company: “There is no evidence that material assets have been taken, which is a good thing, and certainly the leak will have no influence on development or anything else. , but it is terribly disappointing and makes us even more vigilant when it comes to cybersecurity issues.”

The author even mentioned Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2), a well-known insider who published a post on GTA Forum on March 11, 2023, indicating that it is very likely that Rockstar Games preview some of the next game later this year:

“I feel like the next time we might get some news or an update is around June or July.” Tez2 went on to say that the studio is planning something big for the 10th anniversary of gta onlinewhich will probably be related to the next untitled game of Grand Theft Auto.

Thus, the above report implies that while the game is likely to release in 2024, it will only be available for the next-gen consoles.

Via: sports skeeda