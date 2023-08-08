













GTA 6 will make a major change to the behavior of the police according to new rumors









According to a page dedicated to sharing news from GTA 6Rockstar seeks to make its police officers behave more realistically. Therefore, they will cause the time in which they respond to the player’s crimes to change according to the severity of the crime.

For example, if you are in a street fight it will take longer than if you commit armed robbery in a store. Added to this, they will not always respond with deadly force and will give the player a chance to turn themselves in. However, no matter how serious, now the cops would take longer than they did in previous deliveries. Since we remember that before they seemed to come from nowhere.

The rumor also ensures that painting your car will no longer work to mislead the police. So it sounds like GTA 6 could take a more realistic approach in a number of ways. If this information turns out to be true, we may no longer see Army tanks being sent out to take down a petty criminal.

What do we know so far about GTA 6?

The official information about GTA 6 It is very little at the moment, but there are many rumors and leaks with its characteristics. One of the most popular is that it will have two protagonists, a man and a woman who will be the first main character in the franchise. Both are described as modern Bonnie and Clyde who commit crimes in Vice City.

Other rumors suggest that it will have large-scale destruction, as well as a changing scenario. Supposedly Rockstar wants it to work a bit like certain games divided by seasons. Each of them would add different quests and new parts of the map to explore. Which would you like to be true?

