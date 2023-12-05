GTA 6 will not release on PS4 and Xbox One. Initially it will not even be available for PC. Rockstar Games has in fact announced that the game will make its debut in 2025 on PS5 And Xbox Series . Considering the year of release, a similar choice was easily predictable.

As tradition dictates

GTA 6 will be released first on consoles

As per tradition and quite anachronistically, Rockstar Games will launch GTA 6 on consoles first. In the official press release there is no reference to PC versionwhich we imagine could arrive more than a year later than the others, as already happened with GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The official announcement trailer was published yesterday, following its leak. Sam Houser, the founder of Rockstar Games, spoke of the game that “continues our efforts to push the limits of what is possible in an immersive narrative open world experience.” Naturally, the development studio is thrilled to be able to share its vision with players.

The GTA series is one of the most famous and beloved in the world of video games. GTA V, the last chapter published, sold more than 190 million copies, but more generally all the episodes were capable of selling tens of millions of copies.

The sixth chapter will be released approximately twelve years after the fifth, considering what was announced by Rockstar Games.