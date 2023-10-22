According to a new report, GTA 6 will have gods Single player DLC to the delight of those who denounced its lack in GTA 5, after the excellent expansions of GTA 4. Naturally it is right to specify that we are faced with information that has not been confirmed either by the development studio, Rockstar Games, or by publisher, Take-Two Interactive.

The arrival of information on GTA 6 soon is almost certain, due to the forecasts of an increase in revenues from Take-Two, which between the spring of 2024 and the first months of 2025 expects to collect at least 8 billion dollars.

In any case, for now nothing is certain, but the Tez2 insider, already known for the information provided on the GTA seriesit is certain that single player DLC have already been planned for GTA 6, as written in the official forums of the series.

According to what he wrote, RockstarGames will launch episodic content with map updates and expansions. This will also reduce the crunch for developers, who will have more time to create content.

According to Tez2 there will be single player updates as frequent as those onlinewith the first major DLC arriving within a year or two of the game’s launch.

Before leaving you, we remind you that GTA 5 was supposed to have single player expansions, which were then canceled given the enormous success of GTA Online, which led the company to divert its resources to the very rich mode, making it central to the game and the company’s coffers .