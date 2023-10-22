Thanks to the use of the RAGE 9 graphics engine, GTA 6 will be able to boast graphics that are much superior to those of Red Dead Redemption 2: a leak reveals it.

There graphics Of GTA 6 will be much higher than that of Red Dead Redemption 2presenting a more significant gap compared to what was seen in the transition from GTA 5 to RDR 2 thanks to the use of the latest version of the RAGE engine. This was revealed by a report published by the French site Rockstar Mag, which claims to have received this information from a series of sources close to the development of the new episode, who felt they had to speak even more after the sensational leak with gameplay videos and images of GTA 6 which seemed to show a technology below expectations. Well, apparently fans of the saga can rest assured: the stolen materials, as explained by Rockstar Games itself, belonged to builds and prototypes which in no way represent the final quality of the game, enhanced thanks to RAGE 9 in the following aspects: Physics (physically simulated water in real time, better vehicle deformations).

More realistic time management (morning, day, evening and night).

Rendering quality (textures, lighting, volumetric clouds).

Artificial intelligence (interactions with NPCs, police reaction).

The physics of water Rockstar Games has created a revolutionary system to obtain physically simulated water in real time for GTA 6, starting from cinematographic solutions which however have never enjoyed real-time rendering and entrusting this work to a specific team, claims the report. The team, made up of around twenty engineers expert in real-time programming and physics, would have managed to develop a technology capable of physically simulate water within an open world gameand this could also mean greater exploitation of this element within the experience.

Vehicle physics GTA Online, vehicles on the run Information from Rockstar Mag reports substantial improvements to the vehicle physics thanks to an increase in polygons compared to GTA 5 which will allow more precise deformations and therefore more realistic accidents where impacts occur. Not only that: the addition of accessories and customizations will have an impact on the driving experience, for example improving road holding following the fitting of a wing or more high-performance tyres.

Lighting system Red Dead Redemption 2 and its lighting system The report claims that GTA 6 will be the first installment in the series to boast a physically simulated lighting system thanks to the physically based rendering of reflective materials, a technology already present in Red Dead Redemption 2 but which will receive a substantial improvement here. We can therefore expect a different rendering of the textures and surfaces of the objects present within the game, to the advantage of realism and visual impact, both during the hours of the day and at night.