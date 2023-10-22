From previous leaks it was already known that the two alleged protagonists of the not yet presented GTA 6 they can have a love story. However, the new title from Rockstar Games will allow you to go beyond monogamy, providing more love and sexual options for both, at least according to a new indiscretion.

Sex workers

There are now many rumors about GTA 6, but nothing confirmed

Basically the leaker on duty stated that they will be present in the game sex workers with various attitudes. So, based on your desires at the moment, you can choose who to pay to have a sexual intercourse. In short, prostitution will continue to have an important role within the series, of which it has been a characterizing element since its origins. After all, players have always appreciated it a lot, so it wouldn’t have made much sense to remove it.

For the rest, just in the last few hours it has emerged that GTA 6 will be graphically better than Red Dead Redemption 2. A given, considering the years that divide the two titles and the presumed greater investments in GTA 6, probably the most anticipated video game of all time, even though it is not having yet to be submitted.

Rumors say that October 2023 is the right month to find out more, but it is really difficult to evaluate the validity of these rumors, which often start from mere speculation. On the other hand, GTA 6 will have to arrive, sooner or later.

Finally, it is right to remember that we are talking about unconfirmed information and which, therefore, should be taken as such.