Rockstar Games in the course of the current videogame generation will publish just one new game, thus excluding any remaster and remake, that is GTA 6. At least that’s what the AccountNGT insider claims.

The deep throat, which in the past has stood out for some very precise tips on Star Wars Eclipse, in response to the question “how many games can we expect from Rockstar in this generation” posed by a follower replied “if we talk about new games,” then I think only GTA 6 will be released. ”

A pessimistic estimate, but that could actually make a lot of sense, considering the very long gestation period typical of the works of Rockstar Games. Among other things, it would not even be new: during the PS4 and Xbox One generation, the only new game released by the development house was Red Dead Redemption 2.

Also AccountNGT recently stated that Rockstar Games could announce a PS5 patch of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the remake of the first chapter. As for GTA 6, an insider may have revealed the possible release year.