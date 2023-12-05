GTA 6 will be released in 2025 on both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, Rockstar has confirmed.

There’s no mention as yet of a PC version of the game.

“Grand Theft Auto 6 continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences,” said Sam Houser, founder of Rockstar Games. “We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 1

Last night the first ever trailer for the game was released by Rockstar after it was leaked online ahead of a planned release later today.

The trailer confirmed the dual protagonists and modern day Vice City setting that was expected following a huge leak back in 2022.

We now know the game will be set in the state of Leonida, “home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond”, and promises to be “the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet.”

The trailer shows off the general vibe of the game and includes some entertaining social media parodies, but also a surprising focus on its central characters. As Donlan concluded in his thoughts about him on the trailer, “there’s romance here, too, and the giddiness of a story driven by unstable passion.”

For more, here’s everything we know about GTA 6 so far.