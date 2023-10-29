













The person who revealed the above was a Reddit user, Tobbelobben30, who discovered that the name of Tobias Kleanthous is mentioned in the game’s leaks. That motivated him to do a little research about this creative who worked at Rockstar.

Kleanthous was at Rockstar Games from 2014 to the end of 2021, and his work was related to Artificial Intelligence, gameplay and animation. Perhaps he was related to the approach of GTA 6.

But this professional was still the head of invention and author of a patent called System and Method for the Locomotion of Virtual Characters. A description of this currently appears on Tobias Kleanthous’s LinkedIn profile.

Fountain: Rockstar Games.

The last Kleanthous patent says ‘regarding animated locomotion control based on some of the core technologies’ they ‘designed and implemented at Rockstar Games’.

According to Tobbelobben30, based on the new one, they are using a clearer system. Unfortunately, the description of this patent that could apply to GTA 6 ended up removed. But there are some redeeming things, since it uses a very simple principle.

Tobbelobben30 shows that it is like building a library of building blocks for character movements; These can be combined in various ways to create a wide range of animations.

Fountain: Rockstar Games.

So instead of doing separate character animations in GTA 6 For each situation these blocks are arranged so that they can move naturally. The game could be more diverse and closer to reality.

