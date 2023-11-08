GTA 6 it’s the most rumored game among Rockstar Games fans for at least 10 years and a lot has been said, revealed in a less than legal way or leaked through dubious sources, but we have never been so close to the official announcement.

Bloombergone of the most reliable sources on the matter, dropped the bomb: the announcement of GTA 6 will officially arrive during the week, while the first gameplay trailer will be published in December.

Rockstar’s intention would be to publish the trailer of the highly anticipated new chapter for 25 years of the sagawhich will take place this December: what better way to celebrate, in fact, than by giving this immense Christmas gift to the fans?

The rumors and leaks regarding GTA 6 have been numerous over the years, bringing to light a disproportionate amount of information: there is talk of a female protagonist, a smaller map and choices “politically correct” which didn’t go down well with everyone.

The new GTA will follow in the wake of the first 5 chapters or will be a turning point for the series? We will find out, it seems, very soon, as we should know something more already in December.