GTA 6 it is the most anticipated game of 2025, as well as one of the most anticipated ever in an absolute sense (perhaps the most anticipated ever). Everyone knows that when it comes out, probably after March 2025, it will catalyze the market's attention by selling millions of copies, so it is normal that Yves Guillemot, the CEO of Ubisoft , had to answer a question about this during the latest meeting with investors, in which he presented the company's results in the first nine months of the current fiscal year. According to him however, GTA 6 will have positive effects also on Ubisoft.

Guillemot's response

More precisely, a Guillemot was asked how Ubisoft's launch programming will be managed in the year of GTA 6. The answer was decidedly eloquent:

“In the past, every time there was a launch as big as GTA, lots of people returned to the industry, also helping the sales of other games. The same will definitely happen. We are evaluating the phenomenon and organizing ourselves around the launch of that game, which we don't know exactly when that will be. We think it will be closer to our fiscal year '26 than our fiscal year '25. But what we have seen is that overall it should be positive for the market, and we have a good launch with the arrival of GTA 5 and the GTA 5 online game, each time we have been able to generate really good revenue and profits with the games we have launched.”

To clarify further, Guillemot expects GTA 6 after March 31, 2025, which is at odds with Take Two's estimates of producing more than $8 billion in revenue over the course of fiscal 2025 (which ends on that day). . However, the game still doesn't have an official release date, so it's difficult to even talk about whether it will be postponed or not.