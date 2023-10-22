According to a new rumor, GTA 6 it will also come out on Nintendo Switch 2 . Which also bodes well for the power of Nintendo’s new console, which could finally come close to that of its rivals.

Rumors upon rumours

Will the Switch heir run GTA 6?

The rumor comes from ‘Necro’ Felipe of Universo Nintendo, who in the past has reported information on the world of the house of Mario then confirm. The journalist did not specify the origin of the news, launched as a response to a post on X, but he is not known as someone who talks big.

GTA 6 on Nintendo Switch 2 would be a great coup for Nintendo’s new console, which will also have other series closed to the current generation, such as Call of Duty (thanks to agreements made with Microsoft).

It’s difficult to say how GTA 6 could run on Nintendo Switch 2, considering that we don’t know anything for sure either about the console or about the game. RockstarGames. However, we imagine that the success of the Nintendo Switch may have pushed Take-Two and Rockstar Games to also consider Nintendo platforms for their next launches.

Naturally it is right to specify that we are faced with yet another rumor, which in this case mixes two of the hot topics of the period, both of which are generating countless indiscretions and speculations. There is therefore nothing confirmed, although speculating about a GTA for Nintendo Switch 2 is not bad at all.