Let’s start this article by saying the obvious: GTA 6 is one of the games, if not “the” game, most desired by players around the world. Let’s continue with a second obviousness: GTA 5 and Onlinedespite having really bored everyone (at least according to the comments of our readers and on social networks), they still register dizzying figures at Rockstar Games. Starting from these assumptions, put yourself in the shoes of Rockstar Games: would you really be in a hurry to publish GTA 6, despite the fact that 9 years have passed since the launch of the last chapter? The answer is obvious.

The latest financial figures speak for themselves: GTA 5 is currently the second best-selling game of all time, behind Minecraft. It has reached and surpassed 170 million copies sold worldwide, a phenomenal result from all points of view, but what is truly impressive is that in the last quarter alone they were sold another 5 million copies. In short, like it or not, GTA 5 still sells like hotcakes today, nine years after its launch on PS3 and Xbox 360, in many cases even more than other triple As recently arrived on the market.

The staggering collections of GTA Online. The multiplayer servers are still very crowded, also thanks to continuous support from Rockstar Games, which for its part would not seem to be about to loosen its grip. Just a few weeks ago it released the massive new update The Criminal Enterprises, while in March it launched GTA +, a paid subscription with exclusive benefits, which according to the company proved to be a success.

Sure the launch of GTA 6 would give Rockstar Games and Take-Two much higher numbers, but is GTA 5 and Online really worth killing “prematurely” when they still get similar success?

The answer is no, so since GTA doesn’t need an annual cadence like FIFA and Call of Duty, Rockstar Games can work calmly on the next exponent in the series and make sure it will set “the creative benchmarks for the game. series, our industry and for the entire entertainment world “, as said a few hours ago by the CEO of Take Two. Which is not necessarily a bad thing: more time given to developers should ensure one quantity and quality of content higher and meet the tremendous expectations of the community.

After all, the project behind GTA 6 would seem colossal, perhaps the largest ever made by Rockstar Games, to the point of convincing the company to invest all its resources, consequently cutting support for Red Dead Online and, according to some rumors, even cancel the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions of Red Dead Redemption 2 and block work on the remake of GTA 4 and the first Red Dead Redemption.

Parliamone is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the Multiplayer.it editorial line.