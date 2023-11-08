After the rumors of the last few hours, Rockstar Games has confirmed when GTA 6 will be officially presented: here are all the details.

On the night between 7 and 8 November, a first reliable source was unbalanced regarding the official presentation of the long-awaited GTA 6, and fans had already begun to count the hours that separate them from that day: the report by Jason Schreier of Bloomberg had in fact revealed that the new chapter of the open world series would be presented very shortly. At 2pm on November 8th, confirmation arrived promptly from Rockstar Games, which provided the details of the announcement in a series of tweets.

GTA 6: announcement date —

GTA 6 will be presented “at the beginning of December”, with what will be “the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto”. Rockstar Games announced it in a tweet without images and signed by Sam Houser, the great head of the studio. “Next month will be Rockstar Games’ 25th anniversary. Thanks to the incredible support of our players around the world, we have had the opportunity to create games that we are truly passionate about,” explained Houser. “Without you, none of this would have been possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us. In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope we’ve created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution. We’re excited to let you know that we’ll be releasing the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto in early December. We look forward to sharing these experiences for many more years with all of you. Thank you”.

Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about. pic.twitter.com/YaAxRVfZGe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

What we know so far —

Bloomberg it is the same source that launched what so far, in addition to the leaks coming directly from Rockstar’s databases (you will remember the case of data thefts that hit the studio), is the only truly reliable indiscretion about the game. That is, the next chapter of Grand Theft Auto should be based again on Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, and have two protagonists, a man and a woman. Take-Two Interactive, the owner of the development team, had previously suggested that it had plans for a launch by March 2025, a prediction that would align with the communicative machine starting up this week.