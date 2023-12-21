The first trailer of GTA 6 it was literally vivisected by fans, who looked for connections in reality for every single frame. For example, in these hours in the community of the Rockstar Games series a has gone viral video which reminded many of the alligator sequence in the pool (0:42), considered far-fetched by many.

The alligator

In reality it is not so rare that in some regions some unwanted guests approach homes in search of food. In the film in question, shot in Florida (where Vice City is located, i.e. Miami, the city that inspired it) and dating back to a few days ago, we can see a man in slippers chasing an alligator away from his property using a rather ingenious, yet peaceful, method.

Basically the animal was imprisoned inside a rubbish bin and then accompanied near a nearby body of water, which in reality is located a few meters from the house. After freeing him, the man ran away, and then returned to get the bin.

Naturally the video is not related in any way to GTA 6, but fans immediately associated it with the game, at least ideally, demonstrating how strong the collective imagination can be and, in some cases, come to shape people's perception of reality .